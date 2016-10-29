CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Rolling Stone magazine publisher and co-founder Jann Wenner says in a video deposition that he disagreed with a top editor’s decision to retract an entire article about a gang rape at a University of Virginia fraternity after the story was discredited.

The Daily Progress reports (http://bit.ly/2dQ8RnM) jurors viewed Wenner’s deposition Friday. On it, he says that although the woman identified as “Jackie,” who reported the rape, turned out not to be credible, 70 to 80 percent of the article was still valid.

Police found no evidence to back up Jackie’s claims.

University dean Nicole Eramo filed a defamation lawsuit against the magazine over the article. She says it portrayed her as the “chief villain” in the 2014 story.

Wenner’s deposition was played shortly before attorneys for Eramo rested their case.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com