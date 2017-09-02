SHAH PORIR DWIP, Bangladesh (AP) — The UNHCR says thousands more people have crossed by boat and on foot into Bangladesh in the last 24 hours as they flee violence in western Myanmar.

Both Myanmar’s security officials and insurgents from the Rohingya ethnic minority are accusing each other of burning down villages and committing atrocities against civilians. The military has said nearly 400 people, most of them insurgents, have died in armed clashes.

Since Friday, tens of thousands more refugees have crossed the border seeking safety. Most have entered Bangladesh by land, but some are arriving by sea.

U.N. Refugee Agency spokeswoman Vivian Tan says “roughly 60,000 have arrived in Bangladesh since the violence erupted on Aug. 25.”