LOS ANGELES (AP) — It was an intergalactic holiday at movie theaters as “Rogue One” blasted past a quartet of new releases to hold onto the top spot at the weekend box office.
The “Star Wars” story added another $96 million to its coffers over the four-day holiday period, according to studio estimates Monday.
The animated animal musical “Sing” debuted in second place with $56 million. The Jennifer Lawrence-Chris Pratt space tale “Passengers” opened in third with $23.1 million.
Two other new releases, “Why Him?” and “Assassin’s Creed,” round out the top five with $16.7 million and $15 million respectively.
Final box office figures will be released Tuesday.
