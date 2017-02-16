LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stars of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” are heading to the Academy Awards.
Oscar telecast producers announced Thursday that Felicity Jones and Riz Ahmed will serve as presenters at the Feb. 26 ceremony.
Past Oscar winners Javier Bardem and Charlize Theron are also set to take on presentation duties at the show. Last year’s Oscar winning actors — Brie Larson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander — will also appear on the telecast.
They will join previously announced presenters including Samuel L. Jackson, Shirley MacLaine, Gael Garcia Bernal, “Fifty Shades of Grey” stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, and Kate McKinnon of “Saturday Night Live.”
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Cellphone of admitted UW shooter outside Milo Yiannopoulos event was wiped clean, records show
- Getting richer: Is your neighborhood one of Seattle's hot spots for rising wages? | FYI Guy
- More rain on way, as Seattle may be headed to wet-weather record VIEW
Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show, which will air on ABC.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.