NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Police have recaptured a rogue cow that roamed near Natchez, Mississippi, for three months, but not before the runaway animal seriously injured a woman.
Emmett Robson tells The Natchez Democrat (http://bit.ly/2iByD1q) that his sister, Dorothy Echols, was raking leaves outside her home Monday when the cow “ran her over.”
Robson says Echols was hospitalized and likely will require hip replacement surgery.
The cow, missing for three months, showed up Sunday on the city’s south side, along U.S. 61. The animal led police officers and wranglers on an overnight chase before being caught Monday at Monmouth Historic Inn, two miles north.
Police Sgt. Jerry Ford says any injury to Echols is not a criminal matter, but a civil issue for the victim and the cow’s owner to resolve.
Information from: The Natchez Democrat, http://www.natchezdemocrat.com/
