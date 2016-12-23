Madison Square Garden Co., which employs the dancers, said none are being compelled to perform at the inauguration.

NEW YORK — Within hours of confirming plans to appear at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, the Radio City Rockettes were plunged into controversy Friday amid reports that the performers were contractually obligated to dance at the ceremony or lose their jobs.

But as the day wore on, the Madison Square Garden Co., which manages the Rockettes, and the dancers union, the American Guild of Variety Artists, said any of the dancers could opt out of the Jan. 20 performance in Washington, D.C.

The day of statements followed reports that a Rockette was “embarrassed and disappointed” that the decision to perform had been made for her. The dancer’s private Instagram post was published by the gossip website Perez Hilton and quoted widely by news outlets. That dancer, Phoebe Pearl, did not respond to multiple requests for comment Friday, nor did several of her fellow performers.

Not long after those reports, a statement relayed through Mikyl Cordova, a spokeswoman for the Madison Square Garden Co., said dancers’ appearances are voluntary. “For a Rockette to be considered for an event, they must voluntarily sign up and are never told they have to perform at a particular event, including the inaugural,” the statement read. “It is always their choice.”

The statement also said that, among the dancers, Trump’s inauguration has been a popular opportunity: “In fact, for the coming inauguration, we had more Rockettes request to participate than we have slots available.” The company did not respond to further inquiries or make any dancers available for interviews.

Trump has had a tough time lining up A-list talent to perform at his inauguration.

Last week, Boris Epshteyn, a spokesman for Trump’s inaugural committee, confirmed in an email that singer Jackie Evancho, 16, of “America’s Got Talent,” would perform the national anthem. But Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli backed out this week after his fans complained. Elton John felt compelled to announce that, contrary to rumors, he would not be performing.

And even though the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, which has performed at previous presidential inaugurations, confirmed it would perform, there was grumbling. On Friday, a petition was circulating among people who were urging the group to reconsider. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints acknowledged that the response to the announcement has been mixed.

Even many high-school bands have shown uninterest: An Arizona company that organizes trips for bands says inquiries are down by at least 50 percent compared with 2009.

“Excitement and enthusiasm levels are down this year,” said Luke Wiscombe, marketing director for Music Celebrations International in Tempe, Ariz. “With President Obama’s inauguration, there was a lot of interest.”

Wiscombe is hoping to do business with one marching band in Washington state: Sumner High School, where band director Joe Carl is eagerly awaiting word on whether his band will get chosen. “We really got the idea to do this long before the election,” Carl said. “We’re not there for the politics of it — we’re there really to be part of history. So many of our students have never been to Washington, D.C. — just to be there and to see history unfolding and us being right in the middle of it.”

In between commenting on Twitter about the proliferation of nuclear weapons and addressing business conflicts of interest within his family, the president-elect took time late Thursday to assure the nation that he did not want A-list celebrities attending his inauguration anyway.

“I want the PEOPLE!” Trump tweeted.

As for the Rockettes, many of them may feel under pressure to perform, despite the assurances by the union and the ownership.

Heather Lang, who left the Rockettes in 2009, said in a phone interview that there are about 12 full-time dancers who perform in winter and spring shows. They are a minority of the company, which has about 80 Rockettes. All of the dancers were seasonal until about a year ago.

Lang, 35, said that for full-time and seasonal dancers, there is a fear of jeopardizing their future employment and of compromising their standing in the eyes of James Dolan, the executive chairman of the Madison Square Garden Co., and his executives, if they complain or try to bow out.

So even if an appearance is considered voluntary, individual Rockettes may feel forced to perform if they are told they are wanted onstage in Washington.

The idea that Rockettes could be forced to perform prompted anger on Twitter among actors, performers and other celebrities, who began widely circulating contact information for the company, the Rockettes’ producers and their union.

Chris Pappas, a tour guide with Radio City Music Hall, said employees there were angry. “I can say that as a member of the tour guide staff, we have discussed it, and it has upset us,” Pappas said in a telephone interview. “It’s not saying the Rockettes are invited to perform. It’s saying that the Rockettes will perform.”

In announcing the appearance, Dolan said in a statement Thursday that the Rockettes were “treasured American icons,” and noted that they had performed at the inaugurations of George W. Bush in 2001 and 2005.

Meanwhile, in Sumner, Carl, the band director, said he was staying close to his phone and checking his email often to see whether his band would perform at the inauguration. With the inauguration only four weeks away, he’s worried time is running short to plan a big trip.

“I’m sorry to say I haven’t heard anything yet,” Carl said Friday.