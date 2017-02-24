ATLANTA (AP) — Rock guitarist Rick Derringer has pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a $1,000 fine after stepping off a Delta Air Lines flight from Mexico with a loaded handgun in Atlanta’s airport.
Prosecutors say Derringer told a federal air marshal he kept his gun with him on commercial airline flights 30 to 50 times a year.
His plea this week involves only one charge: Carrying a weapon aboard an airplane and in a secure area of Atlanta’s airport Jan. 9.
Derringer told the air marshal that carrying his gun on planes has never been a problem until it was found in his carry-on after arriving on his flight from Cancun.
The 69-year-old Derringer, of Bradenton, Florida, sang the 1965 hit “Hang on Sloopy” and later recorded “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo.”
