ONEONTA, N.Y. (AP) — This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is beginning its journey from upstate New York to Manhattan.
The 94-foot Norway spruce in Oneonta (oh-nee-AHN’-tuh) is set to be cut down Thursday morning. The spruce is due to arrive Saturday in Manhattan, about 140 miles away.
The tree’s 50,000 lights will be switched on during a live television broadcast Nov. 30.
The tree is on the property of Angie and Graig Eichler (EYE’-kluhr).
