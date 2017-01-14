ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (AP) — A rock slide has closed about two miles of a scenic drive inside Zion National Park in southern Utah.
Nobody was injured, but officials say Zion Scenic Drive is impassable just north of Zion Lodge and will remain closed until further notice.
Park officials say the slide occurred late Friday, covering both lanes of the road with about 200 tons of massive boulders and debris that stretch about four car lengths.
It’s not immediately known when the closed stretch of road will reopen.
Most Read Stories
- Victims’ loved ones share their pain as Mukilteo shooter Allen Ivanov is sentenced to life WATCH
- Seattle’s Mayor Murray kills city-run bike-share program
- Seahawks vs. Falcons: National media predictions for NFC divisional round matchup VIEW
- State by state, map shows most binge-watched TV shows
- Eddie Bauer closes downtown Seattle location
Park officials say workers and geologists must wait for the area to dry out and assess the damage before removing debris and reopening the road.
Officials say visitors should expect crowded road conditions and parking through the weekend.
Other landslides have closed two trails in the park.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.