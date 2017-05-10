LOS ANGELES (AP) — After conquering Hollywood, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may have his sights set on the White House.
The actor and former pro wrestler tells GQ that he thinks a presidential run is “a real possibility.”
Johnson says if he were president, “poise” and “leadership” would be top priorities.
One thing he’s not in favor of is President Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban, saying that he believes “in inclusion.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray won’t seek second term: ‘It tears me to pieces to step away’ WATCH
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Ex-Swedish surgeon Johnny Delashaw has medical license suspended by Washington state
- Thousands of Hanford workers take cover after cave-in of tunnel with radioactive waste
- 1 dead after car crashes into home in North Seattle WATCH
Johnson declined to give an endorsement in the last presidential election even though he says both campaigns approached him for his backing. Johnson explains that he didn’t want to sway anyone’s opinion or make people unhappy with his politics.
Johnson would have at least one high-profile backer in NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer, who tells GQ he’d vote for Johnson “without a question.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.