CLEVELAND (AP) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is opening a $15 million exhibit this weekend that will give fans a taste of the hall’s famous induction ceremonies.
The Cleveland-based museum will unveil its “Power of Rock” experience. The exhibit will feature a 12-minute reel of ceremony highlights by Academy Award-winning director Jonathan Demme.
The film will be played on five moving screens accompanied by laser lights, concert smoke, and under-seat speakers.
Rock disciples also will see a Prince outfit, a Talking Heads bass guitar, and other memorabilia from induction ceremonies on display.
Most Read Stories
- Elizabeth Warren: ‘The next step is single-payer’ health care
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- Zillow vs. McMansion Hell: Seattle company not backing off fight with blog despite PR fiasco
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
The exhibit is the centerpiece of a three-year overhaul of the Hall of Fame, which has inducted 802 artists since 1986. The “Power of Rock” exhibit opens to the public July 1.
___
Online: https://www.rockhall.com