LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts has discussed the Supreme Court’s past during a speech in Kentucky, but he was mum about its future.

Roberts spoke to the University of Kentucky’s College of Law on Wednesday, one day after President Donald Trump announced Neil Gorsuch as his nominee to replace the late Antonin Scalia on the high court. Roberts didn’t mention Gorsuch or any of Trump’s recent executive orders. But he hinted at the tension in Washington as he joked that he was glad to be in Kentucky because “it means I am not in Washington.”

Roberts noted the difficulty of maintaining a congenial spirit among justices who often disagree sharply. He said a vacancy on the court for nearly a year has caused them to spend more time discussing cases.