Roberta Peters, who sang with the Metropolitan Opera for 35 years, was 20 when she was catapulted to stardom as a last-minute substitute in “Don Giovanni.”

Roberta Peters, 86, the Bronx-born coloratura soprano who at 20 was catapulted to stardom by a phone call, a subway ride and a Metropolitan Opera debut — her first public performance anywhere — in the space of five hours, died Wednesday at home in Rye, N.Y.

The cause was Parkinson’s disease, son Bruce Fields said.

Ms. Peters, who would sing with the Met 515 times over 35 vigorous years, was internationally renowned for her high, silvery voice; her clarion diction in a flurry of languages; her attractive stage presence; and, by virtue of the fact that she and television came to prominence at about the same time, her popular appeal.

In addition to the Met, with which she appeared regularly from 1950 to 1985 — one of the longest associations of any singer with a major opera company — Ms. Peters was heard at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Cincinnati Opera, the Vienna State Opera, Covent Garden in London and elsewhere.

Her best-known roles include the Queen of the Night in Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” Rosina in Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville,” Gilda in Verdi’s “Rigoletto” and Oscar (a pageboy played by a soprano) in his “Un Ballo in Maschera.” But her most significant role was undoubtedly Zerlina in Mozart’s “Don Giovanni.”

Enlisted to sing that part in 1950 as a last-minute substitute, Ms. Peters was propelled, with no rehearsal, onto the Met stage and into a stellar career.

She continued to sing in recital until well into her 70s.

One thing that allowed her to sing so long was a prudent awareness of what her voice could and could not do. Possessed of a light, fleet instrument, she confined herself to coloratura and soubrette roles, steering clear of heavier fare.

“I would love to sing Tosca,” Ms. Peters told the Los Angeles Times in 1986. “And Salome. Those are my dream roles. But I won’t do them … They would kill me, vocally.”

Another thing that kept her singing was her impeccable technique: From age 13, she had trained for an operatic career as an athlete trains for the Olympics.

For years, her weekly regimen included not only voice and foreign-language lessons but also instruction in ballet, acting and fencing, as well as a strength and conditioning program under the direct supervision of Joseph Pilates, the originator of the Pilates exercise method.

Among other things, her voice teacher, William Herman, insisted she make a deep study of the operatic literature. By the time she was 19 and auditioned for the Met, she knew the scores of 20 operas cold, including ”Don Giovanni.”

Ms. Peters was scheduled to make her debut with the Met as the Queen of the Night in January 1951. But on Nov. 17, soprano Nadine Conner, scheduled to sing Zerlina in “Don Giovanni” that night, fell ill. At 3 p.m., the Met’s general manager, Rudolf Bing, phoned Ms. Peters and told her to report for an 8 p.m. curtain.

At the opera house, Ms. Peters’ only preparation to play Zerlina, the country girl who catches Don Giovanni’s roving eye, took the form of hurried consultations with the stage director, Herbert Graf, and the conductor, Fritz Reiner. She was hustled into a costume; the other singers would help her hit her marks onstage by gently propelling her wherever she needed to be. She was a success.

In the mid-20th century, she was seen on a string of shows, including “The Voice of Firestone,” “The Mike Douglas Show” and in particular “The Ed Sullivan Show,” on which she appeared scores of times in the 1950s and ’60s. Later in her career, she performed in operetta and musical theater.

Roberta Peterman, an only child, was born May 4, 1930, and grew up in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ms. Peters was by all accounts one of opera’s least divalike divas. She was exceptionally game, not hesitating, for instance, to don a chicken suit for an episode of “Captain Kangaroo” in 1975.

She appeared in several memorable TV commercials. In one, for Chock Full o’Nuts, Ms. Peters sang the company’s signature jingle in mellifluous Italian.

She had dramatic roles in several movies, including “Tonight We Sing,” based on the life of high-wattage impresario Sol Hurok, and on TV shows including “Medical Center,” on which, in 1975, she played a dying singer.

The closest thing to drama in Ms. Peters’ personal life was her very brief marriage to the great baritone Robert Merrill, whom she wed on March 30, 1952, and from whom she was divorced on June 26, 1952. She later said she had fallen in love with the voice rather than the man. They remained friends, and sometime duo-recital partners.

Ms. Peters’ second husband, Bertram Fields, died in 2010. In addition to son Bruce, she is survived by another son, Paul, and four grandchildren.