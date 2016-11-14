CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is slated to join protesters of the Dakota Access pipeline in southern North Dakota.

Kennedy’s appearance Tuesday comes on the same day protest leaders were calling for demonstrators across the county to converge on Army Corps of Engineers offices and offices of banks that are financing the project.

Kennedy is an environmental attorney and president of the New York-based Waterkeeper Alliance, which is an organization that seeks to protect watersheds worldwide.

The pipeline is to run beneath a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota that provides drinking water to the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. It says the pipeline threatens drinking water and cultural sites.

The $3.8 billion project is slated to deliver North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois.