COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A 19-year-old robbery suspect linked to the 13-year-old Ohio boy shot fatally by Columbus police faces a court appearance.
Demetrius Braxton had told The Columbus Dispatch that he was with 13-year-old Tyre (teye-REE’) King on Sept. 14 and that Tyre had a BB gun that looked like a real firearm and wanted to rob someone for money.
Columbus police arrested Braxton on a robbery charge Saturday afternoon near the Ohio State University campus.
Braxton is scheduled for a Monday morning municipal court appearance. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney yet.
Police say Tyre pulled a weapon from his waistband that looked like a real handgun.
Both police and attorneys for Tyre’s family have publicly pleaded for anyone with information about what happened to come forward.
