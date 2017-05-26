NEW YORK (AP) — A group of thieves dressed as construction workers have robbed a New York City jewelry store in a brazen afternoon holdup.
Police say the four struck a jewelry store in Brooklyn on Thursday. One of the men had positioned himself outside of the store wearing a white hazmat suit and holding a sign that read “Danger asbestos. Men at work.”
Police say the other three were inside, assaulting an employee and stealing more than $800,000 dollars’ worth of gold, jewelry and cash. Police later found the hazmat suit nearby after the thieves fled the scene.
The 67-year-old employee suffered a cut on his head and was taken to a hospital for observation.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- 2 Bellevue High students investigated in alleged rape of 14-year-old girl at Yarrow Point party
- Amazon opens Seattle grocery pickup sites to Prime members
- Trump’s budget proposal zeros out $1.1 billion for Lynnwood light-rail line
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
So far, police have made no arrests.