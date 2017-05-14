QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani police official says four paramilitary troops were wounded when a roadside bomb struck their vehicle in the country’s southwestern Mastung district, the site of a deadly IS attack last week.
Abdul Nabi says the Frontier Corps’ vehicle was on a routine patrol in the Esplenji area when the bomb went off, apparently detonated by remote control.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but in the past Baluch separatist groups that have waged a low-level insurgency for a decade have claimed such assaults. Also, the banned extremist Lashker-e-Jhangvi claimed a similar attack on Sunday that wounded two paramilitary troops.
A suicide attack by the Islamic State group in Mastung on Friday killed 28 people. IS had said it targeted a lawmaker seen as close to the Taliban.
