PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani government official says a roadside bomb has killed at least five people and wounded several others in a northwest tribal region close to the Afghan border.
Mohammad Iqbal Khan says the remote controlled bomb was detonated Monday in Tirah valley in the Khyber tribal region as volunteers from a government-backed militia were moving into the area.
Khan said the attack took place in a remote area of the valley and the wounded were being transported to a hospital in the region.
No group has immediately claimed responsibility but Islamic State group militants have been responsible for previous similar attacks.
Most Read Stories
- Student’s pregnancy tests a Christian school’s values
- Seahawks’ Michael Bennett does great things, but why the immaturity?
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Seahawk Michael Bennett escalates criticism of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith
- Startling video shows sea lion snatching girl from pier WATCH
Pakistan’s army is battling militants in tribal regions bordering Afghanistan.