DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says a roadside bomb attack has killed three paramilitary soldiers in the South Waziristan tribal region near the Afghan border.
A military statement Monday said the three men were wounded during a search and cordon operation in the Zarmilan area late Sunday night and later died at a hospital.
Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for the banned militant organization Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack saying five soldiers were killed in the bomb attack and a vehicle completely destroyed.
The army has carried out massive operations in tribal regions but militants still strike sporadically.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Help me kill my wife,’ Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss
- Emirates says Seattle flight delayed 6 hours as Delta withheld $300 spare part
- 5 thoughts on the Seahawks' signing of Blair Walsh, and what it means for Steven Hauschka
- Coyotes become a fact of life in rural — and urban — areas around Seattle WATCH
- For once, Seattle shows how to do resistance right | Danny Westneat
Khurasani also claimed responsibility for a Sunday night attack on a media van in the port city of Karachi that killed a technician. He said in a text message that media are being attacked for siding with the government and army.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.