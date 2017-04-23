MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police official says a roadside bomb in a remote town in Somalia’s semiautonomous state of Puntland has killed eight soldiers and injured three others.
Ahmed Mohamed tells The Associated Press that Sunday’s blast targeted a military convoy in Galgala. Security forces have been battling Islamic State-linked fighters in the region.
There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, but the IS-linked extremists have carried out such attacks in the past.
Fighters affiliated with the Islamic State are a relatively new and growing threat in Somalia, where the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has been entrenched for years.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Car brings down power lines, causing I-5 shutdown and outages in North Seattle
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Boeing issues new layoff notices to 429 workers in Washington state
- Police say robbery suspect was killed by Seattle officers’ gunfire WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.