DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani police official says a roadside bomb has struck a vehicle carrying police in the country’s northwest, wounding four officers and 15 passers-by.
Local police official Mohammad Nawaz says Wednesday’s attack took place in the city of Dera Ismail Khan, a gateway to Pakistan’s troubled tribal region bordering Afghanistan.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. Pakistan’s army has carried out several operations against local and foreign militants in the country’s tribal regions in recent years.
The army says it has cleared over 90 percent of the region from insurgents, who once had a strong presence there.
Most Read Stories
- 2 firetrucks collide, sending 8 firefighters to hospital, damaging Seattle storefront VIEW
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- What the national media are saying about Russell Wilson and 'struggling' Seahawks heading into NFL playoffs
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Green Lake
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.