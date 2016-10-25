NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (AP) — Rihanna posted an emotional plea online for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing dancer from New Jersey who also performed with Beyonce and Missy Elliot.

Shirlene Quigley, 32, was seen by her landlord leaving her North Bergen residence on Saturday, police said. Another person reported seeing Quigley near the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan early Sunday. Her father reported her missing.

Her car and cellphone have been found by New York City police.

“This beautiful soul, and former dancer of mine is MISSING!!! My heart aches thinking of how heavy this is on all who love her!,” the singer posted on Instagram, along with a video of Quigley.

Elliott wrote that Quigley was wearing “a pink jacket and 3-4 inch heels” when she went missing and urged people on Instagram to call police with any information on her location.

Quigley’s father told WNBC-TV she left a message with a friend that states, “Get ready, it’s about to happen and I’m going to need you to sub for me.”

In the video, Quigley speaks about treating each other as family.

“Imagine if we treated each other like we all really came from the same family,” Quigley says. “I know people probably think I’m crazy because I’m always telling everyone ‘I love you! I love you!’ Because the minute that I meet somebody I do love them because I know in my heart and in my spirit that that’s my brother and my sister, that’s my neighbor.”

This story has been corrected to show that landlord saw Quigley leave residence on Saturday, not Sunday.