CAIRO (AP) — Human Rights Watch is calling for an arms embargo on Saudi Arabia over the war in Yemen, and says the United States might be complicit in “atrocities” there.

The New York-based group said Thursday that more than 160 civilians were killed in one month, mostly by U.S. bombs sold to the Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

It says the U.S.-supplied arms were newly-sold and used in airstrikes in September and October, putting the U.S. at risk of complicity in unlawful attacks.

Human Rights Watch researcher Priyanka Motaparthy says “the Obama administration is running out of time to completely suspend U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia or be forever linked to Yemen wartime atrocities.”