WASHINGTON (AP) — The full D.C. Council will get its first chance to consider a bill that would allow terminally ill patients to end their lives with the help of a doctor.

The right-to-die bill advanced in a narrow committee vote earlier this month. On Tuesday, the Committee of the Whole will take it up.

The bill would allow patients with six months or less to live to request lethal medication from their doctors.

Physician-assisted death is legal in five states, and several others are considering legislation. The husband of a California woman who moved to Oregon to take life-ending drugs in 2014 has been advocating for the legislation around the country.

Some Council members have expressed concerns that patients with fewer resources might be pressured into ending their lives.