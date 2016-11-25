BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say a bolt-action rifle was fired during a gun show in Billings, Montana, injuring a man and a young girl.
Capt. Bill Michaelis of the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office told the Billings Gazette (http://bit.ly/2g0W2XB) that a vendor was showing the gun to somebody when it discharged Friday.
Michaelis says the gun was pointed at the ground and left a divot in the concrete floor of Montana Pavilion.
Authorities say a man was treated for a hand injury at the scene by emergency personnel and was not taken to a hospital.
A girl was injured by shrapnel in her arm and was taken to a hospital.
Her age and the extent of her injuries were not immediately clear.
Michaelis says no charges are pending.
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com
