LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ricky Martin is engaged.

The 44-year-old singer took a break from his “One World” tour Wednesday to share the news on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show.

Martin said he recently proposed to conceptual artist Jwan Yosef, whom he met a year ago after becoming a fan of Yosef’s work. This will be the first marriage for both.

Martin said his two sons, 8-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, love Yosef, telling DeGeneres: “It’s been just perfect.”