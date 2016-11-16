LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ricky Martin is engaged.
The 44-year-old singer took a break from his “One World” tour Wednesday to share the news on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show.
Martin said he recently proposed to conceptual artist Jwan Yosef, whom he met a year ago after becoming a fan of Yosef’s work. This will be the first marriage for both.
Martin said his two sons, 8-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, love Yosef, telling DeGeneres: “It’s been just perfect.”
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast member Jake Harris hospitalized; police investigating attack
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- The reason the Seahawks released RB Christine Michael: trust and consistency
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- Sawant's call to ‘shut down’ Trump inauguration brings flood of complaints
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.