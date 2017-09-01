CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Appeals Court Judge Richard Posner, whose acerbic wit and legal opinions made him a legend in legal circles, has announced his retirement.

Posner is stepping down after more than three decades on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.

The 78-year-old Posner, who was appointed to the court by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, will leave the bench Saturday.

Posner said in a statement Friday that he has written more than 3,300 opinions during his career and is “proud to have promoted a pragmatic approach to judging.”

Posner has been an outspoken critic of the current state of the U.S. Supreme Court, calling it “highly politicized.”

Posner is also on the faculty of University of Chicago Law School. He said he looks forward to continuing to teach and publish.