JERUSALEM (AP) — Richard Gere has lashed out at Israel over its settlements in territory that Palestinians want for a state.
The “Pretty Woman” star came to Jerusalem for the local premiere of a new film by Israeli writer-director Joseph Cedar in which he stars.
A story in Sunday’s Haaretz newspaper quoted the actor as saying “settlements are such an absurd provocation … and they are certainly not part of the program of someone who wants a genuine peace process.”
The international community mostly views settlements as an obstacle to creating a Palestinian state alongside Israel in territory it captured in the 1967 war. Israel says settlements along with other core issues like security should be resolved in peace talks.
