PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A homeless saxophonist was a guest of the Pawtucket Police Department in Rhode Island, although he didn’t spend the night in a cell.
WJAR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2m8yrFj ) that officers invited a homeless man named Mark to sleep in the lobby of the police station after finding him dozing at one of the city’s bus stops after midnight Saturday.
The temperature was 12 degrees at the time, not including the wind chill.
Police say Mark explained that he was a musician who had fallen on hard times, had some brushes with the law and is now homeless.
After agreeing to take the offer, Mark played a rendition of “On the Sunny Side of the Street” for the officers at the station. His performance was then posted on the department’s Facebook page.
