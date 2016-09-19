RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory has signed paperwork to bring a man arrested in Rhode Island back to the state to face a first-degree murder charge in the killing of a police officer.

McCrory said in a news release that bringing 23-year-old Irving Fenner back to North Carolina is vital to the investigation into the death of 38-year-old Shelby police Officer Tim Brackeen.

Fenner refused extradition last week. His next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.

Authorities say Brackeen was trying to arrest Fenner on outstanding warrants when they shot at each other. The officer died two days later. Fenner was wounded, but managed to get to Rhode Island, where he was arrested Wednesday.