UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is coming to the United Nations for the first time later this month to chair a ministerial meeting of the Security Council on reining in North Korea’s nuclear program, a top priority of the Trump administration.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made the announcement Monday saying the April 28 meeting will be an important follow-up to this weekend’s talks between President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping at the U.S. leader’s Florida resort.

Trump said he wants Xi to help the U.S. denuclearize the northeast Asian nation, but if it won’t the U.S. can handle the problem without Beijing.

Haley, the current Security Council president, said the focus of the April 28 meeting will depend a lot on the outcome of the Xi-Trump talks.