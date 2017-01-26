CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (AP) — An animal rights group is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for help in finding whoever stabbed a pig that was found bleeding in a New York neighborhood.
The pig was discovered by a resident in the village of Sloan, near Buffalo, on Jan. 12 and underwent emergency surgery. It survived.
PETA offered the reward Thursday for information leading to the arrest and cruelty to animals conviction of whoever was responsible.
PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien says the group wants to make sure the attacker is held accountable and doesn’t hurt again.
