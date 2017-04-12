Share story

By
The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — A review of crime-scene work shows a Houston police investigator made errors in 65 cases, including homicides and officer-involved shootings, dating back to October 2015.

The Harris County district attorney’s office said in a statement Wednesday that it’s notifying defense attorneys of the errors.

Authorities say the scope of the problem was revealed in a recent audit of the work conducted by the unidentified officer.

The audit covered 88 cases and found numerous instances of incomplete documentation, administrative mistakes and misplaced evidence.

The cases include 26 homicides and five officer-involved shootings.

Authorities say the officer has been reassigned to a patrol division and a supervisor who did not notice various errors has been temporarily removed from oversight duties.

