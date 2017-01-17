COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A review board has determined a SWAT team officer’s fatal shooting of a robbery suspect outside a convenience store in Ohio’s capital city in 2015 was justified.

Officer Barry Kirby fatally shot 25-year-old Kaleb Alexander on Oct. 15, 2015 outside a United Dairy Farmers store in Columbus.

Police say officers staked out the store after being told the same man had robbed it the two previous nights.

On the night of the shooting, police say officers saw Alexander walk into the store with a gun and demand cash. They say he left the store and was shot after ignoring commands to drop his weapon.

A grand jury declined to issue an indictment in the case.

The review board says Kirby’s actions were not in violation of the division’s polices.