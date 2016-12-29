CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The state retrial of a South Carolina police officer charged with murder for killing a black driver running from a traffic stop has been scheduled to begin March 1.
Multiple media outlets report that a judge released the order setting the date Thursday.
A jury couldn’t reach a verdict in Michael Slager’s murder trial in state court earlier this month.
Slager, who is white, is also charged in federal court with violating Walter Scott’s civil rights. That trial is set to start May 1.
Most Read Stories
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- India jet-fighter deal poses threat to Boeing, Lockheed jobs in U.S.
- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman decides to take a break from the 'privilege' of holding press conferences
- Debbie Reynolds, star of ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ dies a day after daughter Carrie Fisher’s death VIEW
Authorities say the former North Charleston police officer shot Walter Scott in the back in April 2015 as he ran from a traffic stop.
Slager says Scott grabbed his Taser as the two wrestled on the ground and he feared for his life.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.