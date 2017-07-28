FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — An 86-year-old retired priest has turned himself in to face a charge in Virginia of inappropriately touching a teenage girl 14 years ago.

Fairfax County police announced Thursday that the Rev. Gervase Cain of Loretto, Pennsylvania, is charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship.

Police say Cain touched the 15-year-old girl at her home in Fairfax in 2003. A complaint filed in 2004 was withdrawn, then reopened this May. A warrant was issued last week.

The Franciscan Friars of the Third Order Regular says Cain taught at St. Francis University’s faculty and served as executive vice president from 1976 to 1983. He served at Virginia parishes from 1992 to 1999 and was living at a Virginia retirement home in 2003.