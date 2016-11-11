NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Officials say a retired New York City Police detective wounded two suspects who tried to rob her in Newark.

Police say the 43-year-old, who retired nine months ago, was getting into her vehicle in Newark on Thursday night when she was approached by two men who brandished a gun and demanded money.

The detective opened fire, wounding the 23- and 27-year-old suspects, who fled on foot. They were apprehended and taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The suspects are charged with robbery.

Police recovered a replica gun.

No names have been released.