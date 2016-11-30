DALLAS (AP) — Retired Dallas Police Chief David Brown, who stepped into the national spotlight after a sniper killed five law enforcement officers at a July protest, will step back into the spotlight as a contributor for ABC News.
A news release posted on ABC News’ website Wednesday morning quotes a note to staff sent by company President James Goldston announcing Brown’s hiring. The note says Brown will start Jan. 1 as a contributor on topics such as economic inequality, gun violence, race relations, policing and social justice.
A network spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.
Brown announced his retirement after 33 years on the force about two months after the attack. He officially retired on Oct. 4.
