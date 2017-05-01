GARNER, N.C. (AP) — The owner of a Smithfield’s Chicken ‘n Bar-B-Q restaurant in North Carolina has apologized after a Facebook post said his employees sang the rap song “F— tha Police” as officers from the Raleigh Police Department ate.

News outlets report that a post written on the Raleigh Police Protective Association’s page on Friday night says employees, including the manager, sang the N.W.A. song while the officers were eating at the restaurant in Garner, outside Raleigh.

Store owner David Harris later posted an apology saying he would investigate and fire anyone who showed a lack of respect for law enforcement.

Raleigh Police Protective Association President Matthew Cooper says the group has accepted the apology.