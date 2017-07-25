Share story

By
The Associated Press

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Residents of a North Dakota apartment building that suffered five electrical fires in three days are allowed back home.

The Minot Daily News (http://bit.ly/2gZO1UW ) reports that residents of the 152 units in North Highlands Apartments in Minot were permitted to return Friday, following repairs and a final inspection.

City Fire Marshal Brian Anderson issued an evacuation order July 12.

The first fire happened when water entered the building through a leak in the foundation and compromised the electrical system in the elevator equipment room. That was followed by four fires in electric clothes dryers.

Anderson says the underground wiring and service main breakers will be replaced. He has said no one is to blame for the fires.

A North Highlands representative apologized to residents and said their patience was appreciated.

