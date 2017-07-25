MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Residents of a North Dakota apartment building that suffered five electrical fires in three days are allowed back home.
The Minot Daily News (http://bit.ly/2gZO1UW ) reports that residents of the 152 units in North Highlands Apartments in Minot were permitted to return Friday, following repairs and a final inspection.
City Fire Marshal Brian Anderson issued an evacuation order July 12.
The first fire happened when water entered the building through a leak in the foundation and compromised the electrical system in the elevator equipment room. That was followed by four fires in electric clothes dryers.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Why watermelon is good for you
- Put down that cellphone; distracted-driving law is here
- Distracted-driving law in full effect for Monday morning commute
- Woman, 71, and terrier-Chihuahua named Yoda rescued after nearly week in Olympic National Park
Anderson says the underground wiring and service main breakers will be replaced. He has said no one is to blame for the fires.
A North Highlands representative apologized to residents and said their patience was appreciated.