WASHINGTON (AP) — Residents of a Maryland apartment complex where an explosion and fire killed seven people in August are suing the gas company and apartment management.

Investigators have said that a buildup of natural gas caused the Aug. 10 explosion at the Flower Branch apartments in Silver Spring.

Two lawsuits filed Wednesday in Washington contend that the explosion was preventable and that residents had informed management on “many occasions” that they could smell gas. One lawsuit involves injured residents and a man who lost family members. A second suit involves other residents, some whose homes were damaged.

Residents are suing gas supplier Washington Gas Light Company and the Kay Management Company.

No one responded immediately to a telephone message left with the gas company or an email sent to the management company.