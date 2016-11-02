WASHINGTON (AP) — Residents of a Maryland apartment complex where an explosion and fire killed seven people in August are suing the gas company and apartment management.
Investigators have said that a buildup of natural gas caused the Aug. 10 explosion at the Flower Branch apartments in Silver Spring.
Two lawsuits filed Wednesday in Washington contend that the explosion was preventable and that residents had informed management on “many occasions” that they could smell gas. One lawsuit involves injured residents and a man who lost family members. A second suit involves other residents, some whose homes were damaged.
Residents are suing gas supplier Washington Gas Light Company and the Kay Management Company.
Most Read Stories
- State Sen. Andy Hill dies of lung cancer
- New email discovery raises question: What did Abedin know? WATCH
- Marshawn Lynch back in Seahawks' locker room --- but just to visit
- Huskies ranked No. 5 in season's first College Football Playoff rankings
- 9th child hospitalized with mysterious, polio-like illness
No one responded immediately to a telephone message left with the gas company or an email sent to the management company.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.