DENVER (AP) — Surveys show a small but growing number of older adults are using marijuana — a trend that worries researchers who say not enough information exists about how pot affects older users.
People over 50 are still far less likely to use marijuana than younger people.
While abundant research has been done on how the drug affects developing brains, little is known about the potential health consequences on older users.
Researchers at New York University say pot could pose distinctive health challenges to older users — from memory loss to risk of falling.
