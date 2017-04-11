PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — Coastal researchers in Massachusetts say they found more endangered right whales in Cape Cod Bay recently than on any one day in recent history.

A spokeswoman for the Center for Coastal Studies says researchers found 112 of the rare whales in the bay Sunday. The spokeswoman says the next highest number for one day was 96 in 2014.

There are only a few hundred North Atlantic right whales in existence. The sighting of 112 of them could constitute about a quarter of the entire population. The whales were hunted heavily during the whaling era. They’re vulnerable to ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear.

Right whales come to New England in spring to feed. The first right whale babies of the year were recently spotted in the Gulf of Maine.