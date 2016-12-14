ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A federal research lab is investigating humble sawdust as a possible means to clean up oil spilled in Arctic waters.

The Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is experimenting with chemically modified wood flour, a powder form of sawdust.

Senior research scientist George Bonheyo says most remediation materials have been designed for warm water, not icy Arctic waters.

He says the federal agency overseeing spill response wanted an environmentally friendly material that could support burning spilled oil.

Researchers are using components of vegetable oil to modify sawdust to make it absorb oil while staying buoyant.

Bonheyo says tests indicate that aggregating oil with the sawdust helps it burn in thin layers.

Researchers also are testing the addition of oil-eating microbes that could break down oil that doesn’t burn.