LOS ANGELES — California sheriff’s deputies are searching for two armed men who robbed rescuers trying to aid a distressed hiker on a popular trail.
Kern County Sgt. Zack Bittle said an operation to find the culprits was underway Monday in the Piute Mountains about 85 miles north of Los Angeles.
Bittle says the suspects stole radios from two volunteers with the sheriff’s search and rescue team Saturday who were trying to help a hiker on the Pacific Crest Trail. The two were unharmed and walked to their command post to call deputies.
Hiker Charles Brandenburg says he was dehydrated when he sought help.
Authorities closed the trail after the robbery and airlifted Brandenburg and three other backpackers trying to hike the 2,650-mile route from Mexico to Canada on the trail.