DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Officials say rescuers are searching for up to six people still missing after landslides killed at least 141 in southeastern Bangladesh.
Fire department deputy director Jasim Uddin said Thursday that all of those still missing were in the worst-hit region of Rangamati.
Elsewhere, the government turned its focus to providing food and other aid to some 4,500 people whose homes were swamped by mud and debris unleashed in the landslides Tuesday.
With power cut off since Tuesday in the remote, hilly region, information was slow to trickle out.
