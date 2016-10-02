JERASH, Jordan (AP) — An animal rescue group, Four Paws, says two tigers and a bear are spending their first day in a new wildlife reserve in northern Jordan.
Heli Dunger, head of Four Paws, said Sunday that 25 animals in total are being released into the Al-Ma’wa Reserve near the town of Jerash. The animals are being trucked to the 150-hectare (370-acre) reserve over a period of three days, ending Monday.
Many of the 17 lions, five wolves, two tigers and a bear named Baloo were confiscated from smugglers.
Dunger says that the animals taken to the reserve “all have a horrific past.”
Most Read Stories
- Marijuana labs spawn lethal explosions across the country
- Get your own water, Oregon timber firm tells California town
- What the national media are saying about the Huskies' dismantling of Stanford
- Washington shows the nation it has arrived with rout of No. 7 Stanford | Matt Calkins
- No. 10 Huskies rout No. 7 Stanford 44-6
Two lion cubs were brought to Jordan from the Gaza Strip last year, while another two were rescued after Jordanian authorities arrested smugglers advertising the cubs on Facebook.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.