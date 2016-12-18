CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have located seven cavers who didn’t exit a southern Indiana cave as planned Sunday morning.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in statement late Sunday that two cavers had been escorted from Binkley’s Cave near Corydon and treated for hypothermia and exposure. The DNR said “the remaining five are currently being assisted from the cave by additional rescue personnel, and are still several hours from the cave entrance.”

The DNR said the seven are experienced cavers who were conducting a survey of the cave and were expected to exit after a 15-hour trip. The agency says high water levels in the cave hampered search efforts.

Indiana conservation officers and National Cave Rescue Commission personnel are conducting the search and rescue operation.

The cave is located about 135 miles south of Indianapolis.