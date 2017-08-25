LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Maine U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin is boasting about his skills in avoiding the press.

The 2nd District Republican told a group behind closed doors in Bangor this week he deliberately avoids the press because “as soon as you go down that path, you are in the swamp.”

In comments first reported by the Sun Journal, Poliquin said he “drove reporters crazy for nine months” during his last election by sticking to his message and ignoring their questions.

The comments were recorded by the Maine People’s Alliance.

Poliquin adviser Brent Littlefield calls the taped comments a political attack by an organization that’s funded by dark money from special interest groups.

Democratic Assistant Majority Leader Jared Golden is one of five Democrats running against Poliquin, who’s serving his second term.