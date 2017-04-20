OCALA, Fla. (AP) — The apprentice to a reptile handler has been charged with a misdemeanor weeks after a tan and yellow monocle cobra escaped from its enclosure in a Florida home.
Court papers filed earlier this month show that 28-year-old Ian Nesmith was charged with a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission code violation.
The cobra hasn’t been seen since last month when it slipped out of its enclosure in a home in Ocala in north-central Florida.
Nesmith had been shadowing the snake’s owner so he could get a license to handle poisonous or venomous reptiles and snakes.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denies knowing accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit, who says ‘I have nothing to hide’
- Homeowners to pay $440K as the city settles one lawsuit over West Seattle clear-cut
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Cary Moon, activist who fought Highway 99 tunnel, to run for Seattle mayor
Police say he opened the cover of the cage and the snake jumped at him and then slid away.
Wildlife officials say the apprentice shouldn’t have been left alone in the sealed room.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.